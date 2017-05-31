Preview: D-backs at Pirates, 9 a.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

PITTSBURGH — Zack Godley tries to extend his string of four consecutive quality starts and lead the Diamondbacks to a series win over the Pirates as the two teams conclude their season series in a matinee matchup on Wednesday.

The two teams have split the first two games of the series at PNC Park and the first six games of the season series. A win today would give the D-backs their first season series victory over the Pirates since 2009.

Godley has been a pleasant surprise replacing the injured Shelby Miller in the rotation, posting a 1-1 record and 1.99 ERA in five starts. Last season he went 5-4 with a 6.39 ERA, starting nine games and relieving in 18 others.

“The fastball command, the down fastball movement, has given him the ability to work deeper into games,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “The secondary stuff has been very sharp. The curveball has been sharp, and late and the changeup has been located. He’s just locked in.”

Godley pitched six shutout innings against the Brewers in his most recent start on Friday, giving up five hits, one walk and striking out six. He left with a 1-0 lead that the bullpen couldn’t hold in a game the D-backs eventually won in 10 innings.

Since being inserted into the rotation on a regular bases on May 10, he’s made four starts and allowed just five runs and 18 hits in 26 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh will counter with right-hander Chad Kuhl, who is 1-5 with a 6.29 ERA.

Kuhl said he is working on his arm angle and learning to reduce his velocity, problems that flattened out his sinker.

“Guys can hit 97-plus (mph),” he said. “It’s been proven. So, I’m just getting back to what I do best. Creating angle of the ball, moving the ball around.”

Kuhl took the loss against the Mets last Friday, getting roughed up for eight hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings