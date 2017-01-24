Preview: Coyotes vs. Panthers, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With the Coyotes seemingly destined to a fifth consecutive season without a playoff berth, the focus for the rest of the season shifts even more toward the development of a youth-laden roster.

The Coyotes (14-26-6) host the Florida Panthers on Monday night at Gila River Arena, and coach Dave Tippett is hoping to see more of the progression that was evident in Saturday night’s 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay.

Christian Fischer, making his NHL debut at age 19, scored a goal in his first game since being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League. Brendan Perlini, another midseason callup from Tucson, has seven goals in 21 games.

For Tippett, the greatest measuring stick moving forward won’t necessarily be wins and losses, though he hopes that’s a residual byproduct.

“Some nights it’s going to work out, and some nights it’s not, but the other team has got to know that we’re a hard, hard opponent,” Tippett said. “If we do that, it’ll be interesting to see how many more wins we get here.”

The Coyotes have have not lost in regulation to the Panthers on their home ice since Dec. 8, 1999, going 6-0-3 in their last nine games in Glendale.

Radim Vrbata matched his career high with four points in Saturday’s win over Tampa Bay and leads the Coyotes in in goals (11) and points (33).

The Coyotes are hoping to have forward Jordan Martinook back in the lineup. He missed Saturday’s game because of an upper-body injury.

The Panthers (20-19-9) have been unable to duplicate their success of a year ago, when they won just the second division title in franchise history.

Coach Gerard Gallant was fired after an 11-10-1 start, but they’ve managed just a 9-9-8 mark under his replacement, Tom Rowe.

Injuries have played a role. Center Aleksander Barkov has been out since Dec. 30 with an upper-body injury. Center Nick Bjugstad has been out since Jan. 7 with a groin injury, and also missed time with a broken hand earlier this season.

Left winger Jonathan Huberdeau hasn’t played this season due to an Achilles injury, and defenseman Alex Petrovic is still week-to-week with an ankle injury.

“Everybody has injuries and we’re not using it as an excuse — we’re not going to let anybody use it — we just have to be more consistent from coaches to veterans to young kids,” Rowe said Sunday after the Panthers practiced in Glendale. “We had a real good discussion today of keeping things positive. When things are going great, it’s easy to be positive, it’s easy to be happy; everybody’s patting each other on the back. The real test of a good team, a real-high character team is how you handle the adversity.”

While Bjugstad could return soon, the Panthers know they can’t rely on the return of Barkov and Huberdeau, two-thirds of their top line, as they try to stay in the postseason picture.

“You can’t expect or wait for guys to come back,” said center Vincent Trocheck, who leads the team in goals (17), points (32), and is averaging the third-most ice time among NHL forwards (21:40).

“You never know when guys will get healthy, or if they’ll get healthy. We have the team that we have so we have to play our hardest with the guys we have. We’ve got to be the ones to make a push for the playoffs.”

Jaromir Jagr, the league’s oldest player at age 44, has 20 assists, tied for the team lead with former Coyote Keith Yandle. Yandle will play in his 600th consecutive game on Monday night, the second longest active streak in the league — behind Anaheim’s Andrew Cogliano (753).