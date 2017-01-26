Preview: Coyotes vs. Canucks, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona Plus

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes have different goals as they head into the All-Star break after Thursday’s meeting at Gila River Arena.

The game can be seen on FOX Sports Arizona Plus and streamed live on FOX Sports GO. Coyotes defenseman Luc Schenn will wear a microphone for the telecast.

The Canucks (23-20-6) own a one-point lead for the final Western Conference wild-card spot after a 3-2 win in Colorado on Wednesday. The Coyotes (15-26-6) own the second-lowest point total in the NHL, yet they are aiming for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

“It’s real good motivation,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “We need this team to continue to push forward. We need to continue to grow. You’ve got surpass what you’ve done before, and that’s an opportunity for us to surpass, so we’ll be very motivated for that game.”

Arizona has won two in a row five times, but the Coyotes fell flat the third game out in each of the first four occasions. The come into the Canucks games following a home-ice sweep of the Florida teams — 5-3 over the Lightning and 3-2 over the Panthers in overtime.

“We’re a young team and we’re still learning how to win, but one guy can’t carry a team around, or two guys, so we have to put it together as a team,” Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman Larsson said. “It’s hard for everybody to be in the position we’re in, out of the playoffs. Everybody wants to win, but we’ve got to realize how you win in this league.

“If you look at our games, it’s two where we compete hard and then three bad ones. If you don’t work hard enough in this league, you’re not going to get the points.”

Rookie Christian Fischer has scored one goal in each of his first two NHL games, a first in franchise history, and he’ll try to extend that streak. Another promising recent addition has been center Alexander Burmistrov, who has five assists in his first five games since being claimed off waivers from Winnipeg.

The Canucks are one of the biggest surprises of the NHL’s first half. Few analysts projected them anywhere near the playoff race, but a down year in the Western Conference has the Canucks in contention.

If Vancouver wants to stay in contention, it will have to improve on a 6-14-3 road record, the second-worst mark in the NHL. (Only the Coyotes, at 5-15-4, are worse away from home.)

“I think we’ve got confidence,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. “It’s not like when we’re on the road we’re not confident; we’re the same as when we’re at home.”

Ryan Miller, who did not play in Wednesday night’s win in Colorado, is expected to start in goal for Vancouver. Mike Smith will start for Arizona in the team’s final game before this weekend’s All-Star in Los Angeles. Smith will represent the Coyotes in the midseason showcase.

Bo Horvat will represent Vancouver in the All-Star showcase. He and a team-high 14 goals and 32 points — tied for the team lead with Henrik Sedin. Radim Vrbata, who spent the last two seasons in Vancouver, leads the Coyotes in both goals (11) and points (33).

On the injury front, Coyotes center Brad Richardson (broken right tibia and fibula) is out indefinitely, and left winger Max Domi (hand) is week-to-week. Right wingers Shane Doan (upper body) and Jordan Martinook (upper body) are day-to-day. Martinook practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday; Doan did not.

For Vancouver, defensemen Ben Hutton (hand) and Philip Larsen (upper body) and right winger Anton Rodin (knee) are day-to-day. Defenseman Erik Gudbranson (wrist), right winger Derek Dorsett (shoulder) and right winger Jannik Hansen (knee) are out indefinitely.

This will be the fourth of five meetings between the teams this season. The Canucks have won all three of the previous — one in overtime — by a combined score of 10-3.