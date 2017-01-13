Nowitzki heaps praise on Booker after 28-point 4th quarter

Devin Booker nearly singled-handedly brought the Suns back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter Thursday night, when he scored 28 points in the final period.

In addition to setting a new franchise record for points in a quarter — en route to 39 for the game — Booker more than caught the eye of future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.

"The sky is the limit for this kid, he's got a bright future. He's gonna be fun to watch for a long time." –Dirk Nowitzki

“The sky is the limit for this kid, he’s got a bright future,” Nowitzki said after the Mavericks’ 113-108 win. “… He’s gonna be fun to watch for a long time.”

35 for Booker.

Such praise follows similar views expressed this past summer by LeBron James. Booker is building quite the cache of NBA references.

