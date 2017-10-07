NLDS Game 2 preview: Ray ready to go on short rest for D-backs

WATCH: FOX Sports Arizona postgame show, immediately following tonight’s game, on FOX Sports Arizona Plus and FOX Sports GO.

LOS ANGELES — While the Los Angeles Dodgers had the luxury of lining up their rotation for the National League Division Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks had to scramble after playing the wild-card game on Wednesday.

Arizona used their top two starters — Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray — in the win over the Colorado Rockies, leaving them both unavailable for Friday’s Game 1.

While Greinke is slotted to pitch Game 3 on Monday in Arizona, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday that Ray will start Game 2 on Saturday, with his club down 0-1 in the series after Friday’s 9-5 loss.

Ray threw 34 pitches in 2 1/3 innings Wednesday against the Rockies, giving up one run and two hits, and the two days of rest apparently were enough.

“I talked to him after his throwing program (Thursday),” Lovullo said. “He said he felt fantastic. I had a conversation with him today, and he said he felt even better.”

Lovullo, though, understands players might not be entirely truthful when it comes to such matters because they want to play so badly.

“The type of relationships that I’ve established with these guys is built on trust and communication,” Lovullo said. “So it was a swift and easy conversation. I think he would have probably told me if he wasn’t feeling exactly perfect.”

Mark Grace is worried about @Dbacks lefty Robbie Ray pitching on short rest in #NLDS Game 2. Brandon Webb is not worried — at all. pic.twitter.com/7l4awc0VTY — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) October 7, 2017

If Ray (15-5, 2.89 in 28 starts this year) is feeling as good as he said he is, it’s bad news for the Dodgers. He was dominant against Los Angeles during the regular season, going 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA in five starts, striking out 53 in 31 2/3 innings.

In his career, he is 6-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 13 starts against Los Angeles.

“I feel great. My arm feels great and ready to go,” Ray said. “I wouldn’t lie to him. I wouldn’t give this team anything but 100 percent of myself. I feel like that would be cheating me and the team.”

Robbie Ray pitching game 2 tomorrow: “I want the ball every game. If you didn’t you probably shouldn’t be here.” #NLDS pic.twitter.com/UthIb1ZwbF — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) October 6, 2017

The Dodgers will counter with left-hander Rich Hill, despite his struggles against Arizona this season and in his career. He is 0-3 with a 5.03 ERA in four starts this season and 1-5 with a 4.78 ERA in nine career starts against them.

“I think they have a great lineup,” said Hill, who was 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA in 25 starts overall this season. “Their lineup and the way they go about their business is extremely professional and that’s what make a team a special team. Every team, these teams that are in the playoffs here are all extremely special. It’s going to be a very difficult road to complete the task that we want to at the end of the day.”

Roberts is counting on Hill’s quirkiness and intensity to overcome what struggles he’s had against the Diamondbacks.

“It starts from the moment he walks in the clubhouse,” Roberts said. “There is just that glazed look over his eyes, and he’s really not seeing or hearing you. Anytime he takes the mound, I think we all get fired up. Everyone feeds off it.

“He’s wacky on his start days. It’s been well-documented that he and I have had some good run-ins, but it’s been great. That edge he brings and the way this guy prepares is like no other.”