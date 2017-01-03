NHL Centennial Fan Arena coming to Tempe

The Arizona Coyotes and National Hockey League have partnered to bring the NHL Centennial Fan Arena to Tempe Marketplace on Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8.

For fans attending on Saturday, FOX Sports Arizona and the Coyotes will host a viewing party for the Coyotes-New York Islanders game, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Centennial Fan Arena is a traveling, interactive fan experience that commemorates 100 years of the NHL’s best players, teams and moments. It will be located on the north side of shopping complex, in the parking lot area between Thirsty Lion and Dave & Buster’s.

Featured activities include:

— MUSEUM TRUCK: A 53-foot museum truck featuring more than 1,000 square feet of interactive digital displays, original video content, historical memorabilia and photo moments.

— VIDEO TRUCK: A second 53-foot trailer with giant video screen featuring team trivia and highlights, as well as a pop-out stage for special appearances.

— THE RINK: A pop-up ball hockey rink with programmed games and clinics for youth hockey players and kids from Valley Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCAs and Boys and Girls Scout troops.

— CLEAR THE ICE ZAMBONI VR EXPERIENCE: A virtual reality that experience allows fans to compete against each other in a race to resurface the ice. Fans will take a seat in a mini-Zamboni ice resurfacer as they are tasked with creating the perfect sheet of ice. All races will be timed and shared on a leaderboard.

— STANLEY CUP: The oldest trophy in all professional sports will make a special appearance for fan photo opportunities.

Fans can RSVP at NHL.com/FanArena in advance of the event to pre-register for free activities, including the Zamboni VR Experience and photos with the Stanley Cup.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday

Noon to 9 p.m. — NHL Centennial Fan Arena

2 to 6 p.m. — Stanley Cup appearance and photo opportunity

5:30 p.m. — Coyotes vs. New York Islanders viewing party

Sunday

Noon to 5 p.m. — NHL Centennial Fan Arena

1 to 4 p.m. — Stanley Cup appearance and photo opportunity