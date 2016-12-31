New Mexico State improves to 13-2 with win over UTEP

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Ian Baker scored 24 points — 18 from 3 — and Jemerrio Jones had 17 points and 11 rebounds and New Mexico State beat UTEP 79-70 on Friday night.

UTEP (2-10) started with a 10-0 run before Johnathon Wilkins’ layup almost five minutes into the game put the Aggies on the scoreboard. The Miners led 14-5 before New Mexico State (13-2) amassed a barrage of 3s in succession.

Baker, Matt Taylor, Braxton Huggins, and another by Baker and Huggins put the Aggies up 20-14. Baker made a pair of free throws and added another 3 for a 25-16 lead.

Baker shot 6 for 10 from deep.

Down 38-30 at halftime, UTEP’s Matt Willms made a jumper, a layup and dunk to trim the deficit to two. Baker blunted the rally with a jumper and a 3, Eli Chuha made one of two free throws and Jones’ layup put the Aggies up 10 and UTEP couldn’t get closer than five.

Dominic Arts led UTEP with 20 points.