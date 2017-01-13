NAU returns to action, hosting Sacramento State and Portland State

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — After an unexpected extra two-day break, Northern Arizona returns to the Walkup Skydome basketball court Saturday to take on Sacramento State in a Big Sky Conference game at 12:30 p.m. It can be seen on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports GO, with Mitch Strohman calling the action.

The Lumberjacks has Thursday night off because of Portland State’s travel difficulties due to heavy snow in Oregon. The Portland State game will instead be played on Monday at 3:30 p.m. and can also be seen on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports GO.

NAU is 3-13 overall and 0-3 in Big Sky play after losing by five at North Dakota and four at Northern Colorado last week.

Sophomores Marcus DeBerry and Mike green are coming off strong road trips for the Lumberjacks. DeBerry made five 3-pointers in tying his career high with 19 points at North Dakota, followed by a 17-point game at Northern Colorado. Green, who is averaging a team-high 17.0 points per game in conference play, hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 against Northern Colorado.

Sacramento State is 4-11 overall and 1-3 in Big Sky play, notching its first conference victory on Thursday night at Southern Utah, 88-83. Nick Hornsby led the way with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Four Hornets are averaging more than 10 points in scoring, led by Justin Strings at 15.3.

NAU has a 20-2 all-time record vs. Sacramento State in Flagstaff, the last loss coming in 2005.

Portland State will play at Southern Utah on Saturday before arriving in Flagstaff. The Vikings are 9-5 overall and 2-1 in Big Sky competition. They are one of the nation’s highest scoring teams, averaging 87.9 points, and have six players averaging in double figures. The Vikings are 7-13 all-time vs. NAU and have lost on their last three visits to Flagstaff.