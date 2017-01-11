NAU-Portland State games rescheduled due to weather

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Big Sky men’s and women’s basketball games between Northern Arizona University and Portland State University scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, have been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 16, due to heavy snow in Portland that led to travel complications.

Saturday’s scheduled games will continue as planned, with the NAU women playing at Sacramento State and the NAU men hosting the Hornets at the Walkup Skydome at 12:30 p.m. The men’s game will be televised on FOX Spots Arizona.

Monday’s home game against Portland State will be played at 3:30 p.m.