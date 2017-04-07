NAU hires Loree Payne as women’s basketball coach

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Loree Payne, head coach for the past seven seasons at the University of Puget Sound, has been hired as the new women’s basketball coach at Northern Arizona.

Payne has coached Puget Sound, a Division III program, to a 130-58 record in seven seasons, including a 26-3 mark in 2016-17. She was named the Northwest Conference Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season after leading the Loggers to a perfect 16-0 conference record.

Prior to Puget Sound, Payne was an assistant coach at Washington — her alma mater — from 2007-10.

“All of the components for a championship winning program are here at NAU,” Payne said.

In addition to her coaching credentials, Payne was a standout player at Washington, where she was a three-year team captain and two-time All-Pac-10 first-team selection.