NAU hires Brian Sheppard as offensive coordinator

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona head football coach Jerome Souers has announced the hiring of Brian Sheppard, as the Lumberjacks new offensive coordinator. Sheppard replaces Tim Plough, who returned to his alma mater UC Davis in the same capacity.

Sheppard comes to NAU after five years at Indiana State as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I am honored to have Brian join our staff,” said Souers. “He is a terrific coach that brings excellent experience, passion, and knowledge to the table.”

Prior to Indiana State, Sheppard was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Willamette.