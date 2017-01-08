NAU edged by Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — DJ Miles scored a career-high 36 points with the help of 10 3-pointers to lead Northern Colorado to an 83-79 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Miles was 10 of 17 from beyond the arc for the Bears (7-8, 3-1 Big Sky). Jordan Davis added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Miles sank back-to-back 3-pointers early in the first half to help the Bears to a 17-7 lead. Another Miles 3 put them up 30-12 midway and a fourth gave them a 40-30 advantage at the break.

Northern Colorado led throughout the second half, taking it to 73-60 on a 3-pointer by Jon’te Dotson with 6:56 to play. Marcus DeBerry hit three 3-pointers in the final four minutes to help get Northern Arizona within striking distance but the Bears held on.

“We have to rebound the basketball; that is why we lost the last two games,” NAU coach Jack Murphy said. “In the second half, we attacked the paint. I was proud of how the players fought tonight. The way we have competed in the past two games is something I am proud of.”

Mike Green scored 31 points for the Lumberjacks (3-13, 0-3) who are on a four-game skid.