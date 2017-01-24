Mike Smith will be special guest at Coyotes Ice Breaker event Wednesday

Mike Smith will be the special guest at FOX Sports Arizona’s third Arizona Coyotes Ice Breaker event, presented by Auto Nation, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Ice Den Scottsdale.

The event, hosted by FOX Sports Arizona’s Todd Walsh and Jody Jackson, gives fans an opportunity to interact with the FOX Sports Arizona broadcast talent and get caught up on the latest information on the Coyotes’ season.

Smith, who will represent the Coyotes in the NHL All-Star Game in Los Angles this weekend, will be part of the conversation and take questions from the audience.

Ice Den Scottsdale is located at 9375 E. Bell Road. Fans are encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to win tickets for an upcoming Coyotes game.

For those unable to attend, the event will be streamed live via FOX Sports GO and Facebook Live.