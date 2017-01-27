Martin, Kaluna lead Lumberjacks past Northern Colorado

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Jordyn Martin scored 19 points and Ako Kaluna had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northern Arizona to a 63-50 victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday night.

JoJo Anderson added 10 points, including the last six points of the first half to get the Lumberjacks (5-16, 2-6 Big Sky) within 29-28 at the break. NAU scored the first six points of the second half and kept the lead, going up by double figures for good with 6:10 to go on a Martin basket.

The Bears (7-13, 3-6) won the season’s first matchup with NAU, but that came without Kaluna, who was injured. Kaluna, who reached 1,000 career points against Idaho on Saturday, posted his first double-double this season.

Chaz Glotta scored 12 points to lead the Bears, who have lost five straight since beating the Lumberjacks 83-79 on Jan. 7. Jonah Radebaugh added 11 points as did Jordan Davis, who had six assists in breaking the school’s Division-I single-season record with 109.