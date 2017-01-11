Fund-raiser for Children’s Hospital set for Jan. 21 Coyotes-Lightning telecast

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes Foundation and FOX Sports Arizona will hold a charity telethon for Phoenix Children’s Hospital during the telecast of Coyotes-Tampa Bay Lightning game on Saturday, Jan. 21. All money raised during the broadcast will help fund the hospital’s new Center for Cancer and Blood Disorder. The broadcast begins on FOX Sports Arizona Plus at 5:30 p.m. with the “Coyotes Live” pre-game show.

There will be three different levels of incentives:

–Fans who make a donation of $50 or more during the telethon will receive a puck signed by a Coyotes player and two complimentary tickets to the Jan. 31 game against the Los Angeles Kings.

–Fans who donate $100 or more will receive a puck signed by Coyotes forward Max Domi and two complimentary tickets to the Jan. 31 game.

–Fans who donate $150 or more will receive a mini Coyotes Hockey Helmet signed by Shane Doan and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, two complimentary tickets to the Jan. 31 game and will be entered to win two suite tickets to the Jan. 31 game and a postgame meet and greet.

Donations can be made by calling 623-266-9645 from 5:30 p.m. through the end of the game. Phone calls will be answered by Coyotes President and CEO Anthony LeBlanc and local celebrities. All proceeds from the in-arena 50/50 raffle on Jan. 21 will also go directly to PCH’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Fans can also donate by texting “CoyotesTelethon” to 24700 or by visiting arizonacoyotes.com/telethon. Fans at the arena can visit sections 110 and 122 for assistance with online donations or to make cash and check donations. Fans can follow the telethon on social media at the Arizona Coyotes Facebook page as well as @ArizonaCoyotes and #CoyotesGiveBack on Twitter.

The mission of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation is to enhance the quality of life throughout Arizona communities by supporting non-profit organizations that promote healthcare, education and cultural arts programs for children and service men and women.

If fans would like to purchase tickets and donate them to a PCH family through the Foundation, please contact the Coyotes ticket office.