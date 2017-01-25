FOX Sports Arizona to carry 14 D-backs spring training games

FOX Sports Arizona and the Arizona Diamondbacks announced their 2017 Cactus League television schedule today, and it’s the biggest spring training slate the network has featured in its 19 years of being the team’s exclusive cable television home.

There will be 14 games televised live and the schedule, beginning Friday, March 3, when the D-backs host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields at 1 p.m. The schedule also includes matchups with the American League champion Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Oakland A’s, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. All games will also be streamed live on the free FOX Sports GO app.

The D-backs’ Cactus League contests versus Team Mexico and another World Baseball Classic team that is to be determined will also be showcased in March. Ten games will be produced by FOX Sports Arizona and televised on FOX Sports Arizona or FOX Sports Arizona Plus with Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly once again teaming to announce D-backs telecasts.

Games against the Padres on March 4, Brewers on March 16 and Angels on March 25 and 27 will be produced by those team’s respective regional sports networks – FOX Sports San Diego, FOX Sports Wisconsin and FOX Sports West and will feature their announcing crews. The final two games of the schedule versus Cleveland on March 30 and 31 will take place at Chase Field.

2017 D-backs Cactus League Television Schedule

Friday, March 3: Los Angeles Dodgers, 1 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Saturday, March 4: at San Diego Padres, 1 p.m. FOX Sports Arizona (produced by FOX Sports San Diego)

Tuesday, March 7: Oakland A’s, 1 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Wednesday, March 8: Team Mexico, 1 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Friday, March 10: Milwaukee Brewers, 1 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Saturday, March 11: San Francisco Giants, 1 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Tuesday, March 14: Texas Rangers, 1 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Thursday, March 16: at Milwaukee Brewers, 1 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona (produced by FOX Sports Wisconsin)

Saturday, March 18: World Baseball Classic Team TBD, 1 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Saturday, March 25: at Los Angeles Angels, 1 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona Plus (produced by FOX Sports West)

Sunday, March 26: Cleveland Indians , 1 p.m. FOX Sports Arizona

Monday, March 27: Los Angeles Angels, 1 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona (produced by FOX Sports West)

Thursday, March 30: Cleveland Indians, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona Plus (at Chase Field)

Friday, March 31*: Cleveland Indians, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona Plus (at Chase Field)

*-This game will have a 30-minute pre-game show beginning at 6 pm, 6:40 first pitch, followed by a 30-minute post-game show

FOX Sports Arizona televises the most regional sports action in the state and is the exclusive local cable television home of the D-backs, Suns, Coyotes, Cardinals, Mercury, Rattlers, NAU and AIA. FOX Sports Arizona is seen in 2.5 million households in Arizona and New Mexico. Games and programming are also streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app. For even more coverage, log onto www.FOXSportsArizona.com, www.twitter.com/foxsportsaz and www.facebook.com/foxsportsarizona.