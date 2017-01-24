Former NCAA chief Dempsey to help in Arizona’s AD search

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two former athletic directors at Arizona will assist in the school’s search for a new athletic director.

University President Ann Weaver Hart announced Monday that Cedric Dempsey and Kathleen “Rocky” LaRose will work with her on replacing Greg Byrne, who was hired last week as athletic director at Alabama.

Dempsey served as NCAA president from 1994-2003 and was Arizona’s AD from 1982-93.

LaRose was the university’s acting athletic director from December 2009 to April 2010 before Byrne was hired.

Hart says LaRose will serve as senior adviser to the president for the entire intercollegiate athletics department’s transition to the new AD and will assist her in candidate evaluation.

Dempsey will help identify potential AD candidates.

Senior associate athletic director Erika Barnes is the interim AD during the search process.