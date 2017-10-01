Former Coyotes voice Dave Strader dies of cancer at 62

FRISCO, Texas — Hockey broadcaster Dave Strader has died after battling bile duct cancer for more than a year. He was 62.

The Dallas Stars say Strader died Sunday at his home in Glens Falls, New York. Strader was a play-by-play man with the Stars and a national broadcaster on NBC Sports.

It is with sad news that we announce that Dave Strader has passed away this morning at the age of 62. pic.twitter.com/CMlpJAQn01 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 1, 2017

Known as “The Voice,” Strader received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award from the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this year. He previously was the broadcaster for the Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers and worked three Olympic Games.

Stars president and CEO Jim Lites says Strader’s “voice is synonymous with hockey to fans all over the globe and he built a connection for so many fans to this game.”