Fans can vote for ‘Game of #OurSeason’ to be aired on Wild Card Wednesday

As part of “Wild Card Wednesday” on FOX Sports Arizona, we’re giving fans a chance to serve as programming directors.

The “Game of #OurSeason,” to be aired at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4, will be determined via a fan vote on Twitter. Polling will continue through the end of Wednesday’s game between the D-backs and Giants.

What's your pick for @Dbacks Game of #OurSeason? Leading vote-getter airs on Oct. 4 during "Wild Card Wednesday on FOX Sports Arizona" — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) September 26, 2017

Here are the four candidates:

June 27: D-backs 6, Cardinals 5

Trailing 5-2 through seven innings, the D-backs score two in the eighth and one in the ninth before Chris Herrmann delivers a game-winning single in the 10th inning for Win No. 50 on the season.

David Peralta’s solo home run off Seung Hwan Oh in the bottom of the ninth sent the game into extra innings.

Aug. 3: D-backs 10, Cubs 8

Paul Goldschmidt belts three home runs as the D-backs endure three rain delays to win at Wrigley Field in a game that ended six and a half hours after its scheduled start time.

Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer in the first inning and added a two-run shot in the fifth to give the D-backs a 6-1 lead, but Zack Greinke was unable to make it stand up.

The Cubs pulled ahead 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh, Jake Lamb’s two-run single made it 8-7 in the eight, only for the Cubs to pull even in the bottom of the inning. Goldschmidt and J.D. Martinez then cranked back-to-back solo home runs off Chicago closer Wade Davis in the ninth to settle matters.

Even with Goldschmidt’s heroics, the game might best be remembered for the epic battle of the bullpens during a 35-minute second-inning rain delay.

Sept. 4: D-backs 13, Dodgers 0

J.D. Martinez ties a major-league record with four home runs in a victory at Dodger Stadium that stretched the D-backs winning streak to 11 games.

Robbie Ray had one of his finest outings of the season, striking out 14 and limiting the Dodgers to three hits over 7 2/3 innings, but he had to take a back seat to Martinez, who homered in the fourth, seventh and eighth innings before becoming the 18th player in major-league history with four homers in a game by taking Wilmer Font deep for a two-run shot in the ninth inning.

Sept. 24: D-backs 3, Marlins 2

J.D. Martinez’s walk-off hit clinches home-field advantage for the wild-card game.

The D-backs entered the game with a magic number of 1 to clinch their first postseason berth in six years — and they crossed that threshold midway through the game when both the Cardinals and Brewers were defeated.

So a celebration was in stone regardless of the outcome of the game at Chase Field. But they still needed one more win or a Colorado loss to ensure that they would play the wild-card game at Chase Field. Martinez made sure that the post-game party had some extra exuberance by lashing a line drive over the head of Miami left fielder Marcell Ozuna with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning.

The “Game of #OurSeason” will be part of FOX Sports Arizona’s all-day D-backs programming on Wild-Card Wednesday. Our schedule will include a special four-hour pre-game Diamondback Live! pregame show, featuring Todd Walsh, Jody Jackson, Mark Grace and Brandon Webb, and a one-hour Diamondbacks Live! postgame show from Chase Field.

6 a.m. — Diamondbacks Live! Postgame Wildcard Clincher replay

7 a.m. — #DbacksGiveBack show

7:30 a.m. — Diamondbacks Live! Postgame Wildcard Clincher replay

8:30 a.m. — D-backs Driven In (David Peralta)

9 a.m. — D-backs Driven In (Andrew Chafin and Zack Godley)

9:30 a.m. — #DbacksGiveBack show

10 a.m. — Game of #OurSeason (Fans pick for game of the year)

Noon — Diamondbacks: The 10th Inning – Best of the Local Nine

12:30 p.m. — Mark Grace Storytime Theater

1-5 p.m. — Diamondbacks Live! Postseason Edition pregame show

5 p.m. — Mark Grace Storytime Theater

TBD –Diamondbacks Live! Postseason Edition postgame show (1 hour)

TBD — Diamondbacks Live! Postseason Edition postgame show (1 hour) replay