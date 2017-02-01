Earnhardt excited, nervous to be back behind the wheel

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. was like a kid on Christmas morning as he jumped behind the wheel of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 Chevy Tuesday at Phoenix International Raceway.

Earnhardt missed the last half of the 2016 season due to a concussion, and this week’s NASCAR Open Test Session at PIR was his first serious driving session since being cleared to race in December.

“We were coming here to test and I was just texting the guys. I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t know why but I’m just freakin’ pumped up about this,’ ” Earnhardt said following Tuesday’s session. “It’s been awhile. You know, you miss miss the camaraderie, the work, the friendships I have on my road crew. I think they miss me, so that makes you feel good. They seem excited that we’re working together and we’re back together.”

Earnhardt admitted that he’s a little nervous about getting back to work.

“I hope there’s no rust to shake off,” he said. “I’m really anxious to kind of get out there and have some success; get out there and run well; check that box off that I’m where I need to be.

“For me, confidence is a big, big part of it. The fact that the team doesn’t have any lack of confidence in what they[re doing or where they are, is a good thing. Now I just have to build on that confidence level myself and feel like me and the car are working together.”

Kevin Harvick, who’s had more success at PIR than any active driver, also met with the media after his test session and was asked about the upcoming modernization at the raceway, which includes moving the start/finish line to the track’s famous dogleg.

“I think the raceway deserves it,” Harvick said. “Phoenix deserves to have a showpiece, because they’ve come out and supported for years.

“The part I’m most excited for is the garages. I think those were the same garages that were here in the late ’80s. I wouldn’t even call them garages; I’d call them a covered area. So I’m excited for the guys to have a nice place to work.

“Seeing them reinvesting and creating a more stadium-type feel is something that’s great for the fans, great for us, and great for our sport.”

Earnhardt also offered his perspective on the new layout: “It’s going to be chaos coming through the dogleg. Guys trying to shortcut and get into the new Turn 1. There’ll be some action.

“As a driver, I’m getting a lot more comfortable with change and not quite as cynical about all of that. As a fan, you’ve got to love it.”