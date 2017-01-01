This date in FOX Sports Arizona history: ASU’s heartbreaking Rose Bowl; Boise St. comeback

On Sept. 7, 1996, FOX Sports Arizona hit the airwaves with our first telecast — a Pac-10 football showdown between Washington and Arizona State. Check back with us daily as we recount some of the top sports moments in Arizona during our 20 years of serving the state’s sports fans.

Jan. 1

1997

ASU’s bid for a perfect season and national championship falls short as they suffer a crushing 20-17 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Jake Plummer scrambled for a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes to go, only to see reserve quarterback and Mesa native Joe Germaine drive the Buckeyes downfield for the winning touchdown with 19 seconds to play, connecting with receiver and future Arizona Cardinal David Boston for the winning score. The Buckeyes were coached by John Cooper, who 10 years earlier had coached ASU to its only Rose Bowl victory in school history.

2007

It what many rank as one of the greatest college football games of all time, Boise State signals its arrival as a national power by pulling out every trick play in the book to beat Oklahoma 43-42 in overtime in the Fiesta Bowl.

Boise State used a “hook-and-lateral pass” to score with seven seconds left in regulation and send the game into overtime, used a wide-receiver pass to score a touchdown in overtime, then shunned an extra-point kick that would send the game into a second OT, instead scoring the winning two-point conversion on a Statue-of-Liberty play, with quarterback Jared Zabransky faking a pass, concealing the ball behind his back, and running back Ian Johnson taking it from Zabransky and scooting untouched into the end zone.

Shortly thereafter, Johnson would propose to his fiancé on national television to cap an unforgettable evening.