D-backs strike first for once but cannot hold off Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Cain allowed one run over five-plus innings for his first win since last August, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Denard Span had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth off Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller (1-1). Jarrett Parker added a two-run triple to help San Francisco win a series for the first time this season.

Cain (1-0) overcame a shaky start after allowing a run in the first inning and retired 10 of 11 during one stretch. The former Giants ace struck out six and walked three before leaving after giving up a leadoff double and a walk to open the sixth.

Cory Gearin replaced Cain and struck out three straight batters to end the inning.

Cain also helped himself at the plate when he doubled and scored on Span’s single in the fifth.

Jake Lamb went 3 for 4 with a walk to extend his hitting streak to nine games for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were attempting to match their 8-2 start from 2008 but lost to San Francisco for the third time in seven games.

Miller allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

SKIDDING STOP

In addition to driving in Arizona’s first run, right fielder David Peralta made a key play in the fourth when he caught Joe Panik’s fly ball while skidding along the edge of the warning track. Peralta was attempting to stop after drifting back on the outfield grass but couldn’t keep his feet still. He caught the ball and held on, then glanced over his shoulder at the skid marks before jogging off the field.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks head to Los Angeles where RHP Zack Greinke (1-0) will square off against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on Friday in the first matchup between the two former teammates and Cy Young Award winners.