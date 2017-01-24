D-backs sign catcher Josh Thole to minor-league deal

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year minor league contract with catcher Josh Thole, according to the Associated Press.

Thole, 30, is known as a strong defensive backstop who has been the personal catcher for knuckleballer R.A. Dickey. He played four seasons with the New York Mets and the last four with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He is the third catcher acquired by Arizona in the offseason, joining Chris Iannetta and Jeff Mathis. The team already had Chris Herrmann and Oscar Hernandez on the roster.

Thole, a left-handed hitter, had a .169 batting average and one home run in 50 games for the Blue Jays last season. He has a .242 career batting average with nine home runs in 478 games.