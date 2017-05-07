D-backs’ offense goes quiet in lopsided loss to Rockies

DENVER — Tyler Anderson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts, Mark Reynolds homered for the second consecutive game and the Colorado Rockies routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 on Saturday night.

Nolan Arenado also went deep and Charlie Blackmon added three hits for the Rockies, including a double and a run-scoring triple as the surprising NL West leaders moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Arizona. DJ LeMahieu had an RBI single among his three hits, while Ryan Hanigan and Gerardo Parra each had a run-scoring single.

Anderson (2-3) pitched out of early trouble and went six innings. He punctuated his outing by striking out six of his last seven batters.

The left-hander escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the second by getting A.J. Pollock to ground into a double play. Anderson helped quash another uprising in the third by picking off Arizona’s lead runner at second base, Nick Ahmed.

It was quite a turnaround from his last outing, also against Arizona. In that one, Anderson gave up a career-high three home runs in a no-decision.

Patrick Corbin (2-4), who entered with five straight quality starts, allowed a season-high eight runs and nine hits in four-plus innings. The Rockies got to him for four runs in the first, including a two-run drive by Reynolds for his 10th homer of the season.

Arenado led off the third with his eighth after singling home a run in the first.

Gregor Blanco, recalled from the minors earlier this week after his spring training was interrupted by an oblique injury, singled in the second to drive in the Diamondbacks’ lone run.

Chris Rusin finished up with three scoreless innings for his first career save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

SS Chris Owings was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of flu-like symptoms. He was feeling better as game time approached, but manager Torey Lovullo opted to sit Owings as a precaution. Lovullo said Owings could be available to pinch hit if needed. … RHP Jake Barrett (right shoulder inflammation) was slated to make a third rehab appearance for Class A Visalia.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker (3-1, 4.19 ERA) is averaging a career-high 10.22 strikeouts per nine innings heading into his second career start against Colorado.

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (2-4, 5.40) is coming off successive losses after back-to-back wins against San Francisco in mid-April.