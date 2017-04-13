D-backs minor-league report: Visalia pitchers nearly perfect

Diamondbacks minor leaguers Joel Payamps, Kirby Bellow and Cameron Gann pitched nine perfect innings on Wednesday night for the California League’s Visalia Rawhide before Lake Elsinore broke through for a hit against Bud Jeter in the 10th inning.

Visalia scored twice in the top of the 10th for a 2-0 victory but was unable to hang on to the perfect game.

“I’ve never been part of a perfect game,” Visalia pitching coach Jeff Bajenaru told milb.com. “The craziest part is it was a 0-0 game into the 10th. We were more concerned with winning obviously, but a perfect game would’ve been a cherry on top.”

Payamps started the night off by retiring all 15 batters he faced through the first five innings — a big improvement on his first start of the season, when he gave up 11 hits and six runs in five innings. He needed only 50 pitches — 41 for strikes.

Bellow got the next seven outs, striking out three, and Gann following by fanning four of the five batters he faced.

Visalia (5-2) broke up the scoreless game in the top of the 10th when Colin Bray singled with out one, followed by catcher Matt Jones’ two-run homer.

Jeter struck out the first batter in the bottom of the 10th before surrendering a one-out triple to Chris Baker. He settled down to retire the next two batters for his second save. All told, the Rawhide pitchers struck out 16 on 31 Lake Elsinore hitters while allowing just the one base-runner.

“It was a little bit of a letdown,” Bajenaru said. “But at the same time, you couldn’t ask for anything more from the staff.”

Triple-A Reno

First baseman Christian Walker, claimed off waivers from Reds in late March, hit a pair of home runs in Wednesday night’s 9-7 loss to Albuquerque, giving him three home runs in two game played at the Aces’ home park. He’s hitting .355 with a .677 slugging percentage in seven games for Reno (3-4).

Left-hander Anthony Banda, the D-backs’ top-ranked prospect, was in control through five innings — giving up three hits and one run — but ran into trouble in the sixth. Albuquerque strung together eight hits against Banda and reliever Caleb Fleck to score seven times. Banda was charged with five runs over 5 2/3 innings, and his ERA stands at 7.56 in two starts. He struck out two and walked four.

Double-A Jackson

The Generals pounded out 17 hits Wednesday and improved to 5-1 with a 10-5 victory over Mobile. Third baseman Dawel Lugo, the organization’s fourth-ranked prospect, had two hits and three RBI and is hitting .423 through six games. Kevin Cron, Victor Reyes and Evan Marzilli had three hits apiece.

No. 5 prospect Taylor Clarke, coming off an impressive first start, didn’t make it out of the second inning this time, giving up three hits, two walks and four runs in 1 2/3. Yuhei Nakahushiro came on to pitch 3 1/3 scoreless innings, followed by two scoreless from Jared Miller. Miller retired all six batters he faced, striking out four.

Single-A Kane County

Eighth-ranked prospect Jon Duplantier made his second consecutive strong start for the Cougars in Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to Cedar Rapids. Dulantier gave up four hits, one walk and one unearned run over five innings while striking out six. He’s yet to allow an earned run, giving up five hits and three walks in 10 innings while striking out 14.