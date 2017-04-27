D-backs minor league report: Kane County pitchers dominating Midwest League

Jon Duplantier and Sam McWilliams continue to overmatch hitters while pitching for Kane County, the Diamondbacks’ Midwest League affiliate.

McWilliams, acquired two seasons ago from Philadelphia in a trade for Jeremy Hellickson, retired all 15 batters he faced on Tuesday in Kane County’s 5-1 victory over Wisconsin. In four starts this season, the 21-year-old McWilliams has pitched 20 innings and given up seven hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk while striking out 20. He’s 3-0 with an 0.45 ERA.

McWilliams’ teammate Duplantier, Arizona’s third-round draft pick in 2016 out of Rice, pitched five scoreless innings in Monday’s 5-1 victory over Wisconsin, maintaining his spotless 0.00 ERA. Duplantier, 22, has worked 20 1/3 innings and given up eight hits, one run (unearned) and four walks while striking out 28.

Kane County leads the Midwest League’s Western Divison with a 13-6 record and has a team ERA of 2.04.

Triple-A Reno

Ketel Marte, a key part of the Jean Segura-Taijuan Walker trade, wasn’t able to beat out Chris Owings or Nick Ahmed in a three-way competition for the Diamondbacks’ shortstop position, but he hasn’t sulked since being sent down to Triple A.

Marte went 4 for 6 in Monday’s 12-1 victory over El Paso, stretching his hitting streak to 12 games and raising his season average to .438 (35 for 80). He’s hit in 18 of the 19 games he’s played for the Aces (11-9).

Outfielder Oswaldo Arcia hit his fifth home run in Monday’s victory and is hitting .368 on the season. His 20 RBI are one behind the league leader — teammate Christian Walker — and he is also second in the PCL in slugging percentage (.754).

Left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda, the organization’s top-ranked prospect, picked up his second win in Sunday’s 4-3 victory over El Paso, striking out 11 in 5 2/3 innings. Banda is 2-1 with a 5.49 ERA. He has 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings but has struggled with his control, walking 14.

Left-handed reliever T.J. McFarland has worked 11 scoreless innings in seven appearance, giving up six hits, walking four and striking out nine.

Double-A Jackson

Outfielder Victor Reyes is swinging a hot bat for the Generals, going 8-16 with five RBI in a four-game series with Biloxi. Jackson leads the Southern League’s Northern Division with a 13-6 record. Reyes is hitting .333 for the season, five points behind the league leader, teammate Colin Walsh.

Josh Taylor pitched 5 shutout innings on Monday in an 11-0 victory over Biloxi, giving up one hit and striking out five. Infielder Jamie Westbrook had four hits and four RBI in the win.