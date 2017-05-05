D-backs minor-league report: Hot-hitting Aces set record in 22-3 win

Outfielder Oswaldo Arcia went 5 for 6 with three doubles and third baseman Carlos Rivero homered and drove in six runs as Reno set a franchse record by banging out 26 hits in a 22-3 win over Salt Lake on Thursday night.

The D-backs’ No. 1-ranked prospect Anthony Banda was the beneficiary of the offensive explosion. Banda had his best outing of the season, working seven scoreless innings, striking out nine allowing just four hits and, most significantly, walking only one. He came into the game averaging more than six walks per nine innings. For the season, he is 3-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings.

Arcia is 11 for 18 in his last four games and is hitting .383 on the season. He’s tied with teammate Christian Walker for the Pacific Coast League lead in RBI with 29. Rivero is 10 for his last 20, bringing his average to .373.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Shortstop Ketel Marte was one of the quieter hitters in the Aces lineup, going 2 for 6 with three runs scored. It was his fourth consecutive multi-hit game (10 for his last 18), but it lowered his PCL-leading average to .422. Marte also leads the league in hits with 49.

–Zack Godley struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings in a 9-4 win over Salt Lake on Tuesday. Making his first start since being sent down by the D-backs, he gave up just two hits but walked five. Three of the four runs against him were unearned, due to his own throwing error. He’s 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA for the Aces.

Marte, Rivero and Ildemaro Vargas each had three hits in the win.

Double-A Jackson

The Generals swept Thursday’s double-header from Mobile, 6-2 and 4-3, to improve top 17-9 and move 1.5 games in front in the Southern League’s North Division.

Lefty Alex Young was the winning pitcher in the first game, giving up one run and four hits in five innings, with no walks and three strikeouts. He is 2-0 on the season with a 1.82 ERA. He’s yet to give up more than two runs in any of his five starts.

Rudy Flores had two hits in each game and is 17 for 35 during his current 10-game hitting streak. Victor Reyes has an eight-game hitting streak (16 for 33).

The Generals have the top three hitters in the league in Reyes (.370), Flores (.351) and second baseman Colin Walsh (.344).

–Infielder Jamie Westbrook was named the league’s player of the week for April 24-30, going 13 for 27 at the plate with six doubles, a triple and nine RBI. After a slow start, he’s raised his average from .120 on April 23 to .262.

Single-A Visalia

Reliever Jake Barrett made his second rehab appearance with the Rawhide on Wednesday. He gave up a double, a triple, a wild pitch and two unearned runs, but he also struck out the side in the eighth inning.

Barrett has pitched two innings for the Rawhide and recorded six outs — all on strikeouts.

Rubby De La Rosa made his first rehab appearance for Visalia on Monday and retired all three batters he faced, with one strikeout.

Left-handed reliever Kirby Bellow (2-0, 0.56) was Visalia’s pitcher of the Month for April. He’s pitched 16 innings and given up four hits, one run and three walks while striking out 20.

Single-A Kane County

Sam McWilliams took his first loss of the season on Wednesday, giving up four runs in four innings in a 6-2 loss at South Bend. After giving up a total of one earned run in his first four starts, McWilliams saw his record fall to 3-1 and his ERA rise to 1.88. But he struck out six and didn’t walk a batter, giving him 26 strikeouts and one walk for the season over 24 innings.

Jon Duplantier also ran into his first trouble of the season against South Bend on Tuesday, giving up three runs over five innings of a 7-6 loss. Duplantier, the D-backs’ third-round draft choice last May, entered the game with a 0.00 ERA through his first four appearances, but it now stands at 1.07. He’s given up 11 hits and seven walks while striking out 33 in 25 1/3 innings.