D-backs minor league report: Godley dazzles in first start for Reno

Live their parent team, all four Diamondbacks’ minor-league teams currently in action found themselves in first place as of Thursday.

Zack Godley had a brilliant first start for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday night, giving up one hit and striking out seven over seven scoreless innings in the Aces’ 5-1 victory at Albuquerque. Godley had a no-hitter through six innings before the Isotopes broke through on Raimel Tapia’s single to lead off the seventh. Godley struck one seven, did not issue a walk and needed only 61 pitches to get through seven innings. For the season, he is 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA in three appearances.

Ketel Marte, Carlos Rivero and Reymond Fuentes each had three hits for the Aces (8-6), who won their fourth in a row to move into first place in the PCL’s Pacific Northern Division. Marte has hit in 12 of 13 games and is batting .397 for the season.

Anthony Banda, the organization’s top-ranked prospect, picked up his first victory of the season in Tuesday’s 7-4 win at Albuquerque, giving up six hits, two walks and two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in three starts. Oswaldo Arcia hit a pair of home runs for the second game in a row and is hitting .405 for the season.

Double-A Jackson

Third baseman Dawel Lugo was 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI in the Generals’ 8-7 win at Montgomery on Wednesday. Lugo, the organization’s fourth-ranked prospect, leads the Southern League with 12 RBI. The Generals are 9-4 and two games ahead in the Southern League’s North Division.

Single-A Advanced Visalia

Jose Almonte gave up two hits over five scoreless innings in the Rawhide’s 5-1 win over San Jose on Thursday. The Rawhide (9-5) have won three in a row to move into first place in the California League’s Northern Division.

Single-A Kane County

The Cougars needed seven pitchers — including two position players (Paxton De La Garza and Kyle Smith — to complete 17 innings of shutout ball in their 1-0 victory over Beloit on Wednesday. De La Garza, a second baseman, and Smith, a first baseman, each pitched two scoreless innings.

Jon Duplantier pitched 5 1/3 innings of hitless relief and struck out six. Duplantier has given up five hits and no earned run in 15 1/3 innings, walking four and striking out 20. All told, the Kane County staff had 16 strikeouts, walked six and gave up only four hits in 17 innings. As was fitting for this game, the winning run was unearned.

Center fielder Anfernee Grier, the D-backs’ top draft pick last June, has a five-game hitting streak for the Cougars and had a big day in Tuesday’s 6-5 loss to Beloit, going 3 for 4 with a walk, a double, two runs and two RBI. He’s hitting .288 for the Cougars, who lead the Midwest League’s Western Division with a 9-4 record. They have a 1.45 ERA through 13 games.