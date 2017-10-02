D-backs introduce 4 new food and beverage items for wild-card game

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks will be unveiling four new food and beverage items for their National League Wild Card game on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.

–Chile Relleno Burger: A 6-oz. ground beef and chorizo patty, battered green chili with Jack cheese, Mexican red salsa, queso fresco, cilantro crema and shredded lettuce on a local torta roll. Available at Red Hot stands at sections 118, 139 and 320.

–Four Peaks Ribeye Grinder: Chef-carved prime rib of beef, Four Peaks Hop Knot IPA beer cheese, arugula and vine ripe tomatoes on a MJ pretzel baguette. Served with twisted tater chips and smoked bacon ranch dip. Available at two carving stations on the Diamond Level.

–Cran Slam Cooler: Absolut Mandarin vodka, cranberry juice, cider, lemonade and simple syrup with a sugar cane stick and orange wheel. Available at all liquor portables.

–Caramel Cinnamon Roll Sundae: Fresh-baked cinnamon roll, caramel apple sauce and vanilla frozen yogurt with snickerdoodle cookie pieces. Available at the Sweet Treats dessert carts at Sections 106 and 323.