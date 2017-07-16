D-backs held to 4 hits as Braves complete sweep

ATLANTA — Matt Kemp hit a three-run homer and Brandon Phillips doubled three times, leading the Atlanta Braves over the reeling Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

The Diamondbacks lead the NL wild-card standings, but have lost a season-worst five straight, eight of nine and 11 of 14.

Jaime Garcia threw seven strong innings as the Braves (45-45) reached .500 for the first time since April 17, when they were 6-6. Kemp and Matt Adams hit homers a four-run third inning.

Garcia (3-7) allowed one run on four hits and three walks. He rebounded from a streak of allowing five or more runs in four straight starts to earn his first win since May 26.

Zack Godley (3-4) gave up seven runs despite his career-high nine strikeouts in six innings. He had not allowed more than three runs in a game this season before struggling early against Atlanta.

Godley already trailed 2-0 before giving up four runs in the third. Kemp’s homer, which barely cleared the left field wall, drove in Phillips, who doubled, and Freddie Freeman, who walked.

Phillips hit RBI doubles in the first and fourth.

Adams has hit 15 homers this season, including 14 since being acquired by the Braves from St. Louis on May 20. He needs only two more to match his career high of 17 with the Cardinals in 2013.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks RHP Randall Delgado was put on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation. RHP J.J. Hoover was activated from the DL. Hoover, who also had inflammation in his right shoulder, was placed on the DL on June 23. Delgado (1-2, 3.59) allowed four runs while recording only two outs in Saturday night’s 8-5 loss to the Braves.

UP NEXT

Following a day off Monday, LHP Robbie Ray (8-4, 2.97) is scheduled to start for Arizona at Cincinnati on Tuesday night.