D-backs’ bats go silent, leaving Ray with hard-luck loss

WASHINGTON — Ryan Zimmerman had two hits and doubled in the go-ahead run, Jacob Turner worked four innings of scoreless relief and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Hours after he was named the NL player of the month for April, Zimmerman recorded multiple hits for a career-high sixth straight game and stretched his hitting streak to 10 games.

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez drove in Washington’s other run with a third-inning groundout.

Turner (1-0) replaced Gonzalez in the sixth and finished out the game, striking out four and allowing two hits.

Robbie Ray (2-2) struck out 10 against the team that drafted and signed him in 2010 but allowed two runs and four hits over six innings. His effort helped the Diamondbacks set a major league record by recording 10 or more strikeouts in nine consecutive games.

Chris Owings homered for Arizona.

Ray fanned his first five batters, including Zimmerman in the cleanup spot.

Zimmerman singled in the fourth, and then with two out in the sixth, he ripped Ray’s 2-2 slider beyond center fielder A.J. Pollock to score Bryce Harper from first.

That provided enough cushion for Turner, who was expected to slide into the starting rotation after Washington optioned Joe Ross to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Instead, he came on for Gonzalez and cruised.

Gonzalez struck out eight, walked seven and allowed three hits over five innings. He left with the game tied 1-1 after issuing three straight free passes to load the bases two outs in the fifth before burying a 76 mph curveball in the dirt to fan Brandon Drury for a third time.

TRAINERS ROOM

David Peralta (illness) was out of the starting lineup for a second day, but manager Torey Lovullo expected him to start in the series finale Thursday. … RHP Shelby Miller’s Tommy John surgery has been scheduled for May 10. … RHP Jake Barrett (shoulder) and LHP Steve Hathaway (shoulder) were scheduled to make appearances at Double-A Jackso.

UP NEXT

The Nationals send ace Max Scherzer (3-2, 2.94) to the mound for the finale of their three-game set against the Diamondbacks. He was selected by Arizona in the first round of the 2006 draft and made his debut with the Diamondbacks in 2008. He is 4-0 with a 2.65 ERA in five career starts against his first major league team. Braden Shipley makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.