D-backs announce lineups for Saturday’s alumni game

PHOENIX — Matt Williams, Luis Gonzalez, Steve Finley and Orlando Hudson will be among the players in Saturday’s D-backs Alumni Game.

The three-inning game will begin at 4:30 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive early for autographs, starting at 3:30 p.m. In addition, the first 20,000 fans will receive a D-backs Collectable Cup Set.

Following the Alumni Game, the D-backs will take on the Cincinnati Reds game at 7:10 p.m. in a game that has been selected for national broadcast on FS1.

Here are the starting lineups for the Alumni game.

Team Purple Team Red Steve Finley, cf Willie Bloomquist, ss Augie Ojeda, ss Orlando Hudson, 2b Luis Gonzalez, lf Erubiel Durazo, 1b Shea Hillenbrand, 3b Matt Williams, 3b Micah Owings, 1b Robby Hammock, c Ernie Young, rf David Dellucci, cf Kelly Stinnett, c Scott Hairston, lf Andy Stankiewicz, 2b Jason Conti, rf Joe Saunders, p Elmer Dessens, p

Other alumni who are expected to attend include Joel Adamson, Bob Brenly, Scott Brow, Mark Grace, Albie Lopez and Stephen Randolph.