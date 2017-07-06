D-backs announce lineups for Saturday’s alumni game
PHOENIX — Matt Williams, Luis Gonzalez, Steve Finley and Orlando Hudson will be among the players in Saturday’s D-backs Alumni Game.
The three-inning game will begin at 4:30 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive early for autographs, starting at 3:30 p.m. In addition, the first 20,000 fans will receive a D-backs Collectable Cup Set.
Following the Alumni Game, the D-backs will take on the Cincinnati Reds game at 7:10 p.m. in a game that has been selected for national broadcast on FS1.
Here are the starting lineups for the Alumni game.
|Team Purple
|Team Red
|Steve Finley, cf
|Willie Bloomquist, ss
|Augie Ojeda, ss
|Orlando Hudson, 2b
|Luis Gonzalez, lf
|Erubiel Durazo, 1b
|Shea Hillenbrand, 3b
|Matt Williams, 3b
|Micah Owings, 1b
|Robby Hammock, c
|Ernie Young, rf
|David Dellucci, cf
|Kelly Stinnett, c
|Scott Hairston, lf
|Andy Stankiewicz, 2b
|Jason Conti, rf
|Joe Saunders, p
|Elmer Dessens, p
Other alumni who are expected to attend include Joel Adamson, Bob Brenly, Scott Brow, Mark Grace, Albie Lopez and Stephen Randolph.
