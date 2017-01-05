PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks have added two former major-league managers to their minor-leaguer managerial roster — hiring Jerry Narron to manage the Triple-A Reno Aces and Butch Hobson to manage the Single-A Kane County Cougars.

Narron, 60, a former major-league catcher, managed the Texas Rangers from 2001 to 2002 and Cincinnati Reds from 2005-07, compiling a 291-341 career record.

"I'm wearing this Aces jacket because I'm a believer in actions speak louder than words. I'm all in on the Aces." – Jerry Narron pic.twitter.com/fWcseLpw7m — Reno Aces (@Aces) January 4, 2017

Hobson, 65, was a major-league third baseman who went on to manage the Boston Red Sox from 1992 to 1994, compiling a 207-232 record.

J.R. House will manage Double-A Jackson after two seasons with the Visalia Rawhide in the Califonria League; Shelley Duncan takes over at Visalia after two seasons at short-season Hillsboro; and Mike Benjamin takes over at Rookie League Missoula after managing Kane County last season. Three other managers will be in their first seasons: Shawn Roof (Hillsboro), Javier Colina (AZL D-backs) and Juan Francia (Dominican Summer League D-backs).

The minor league coaching staff returns 16 coaches from last season and adds three newcomers: Jorge Cortes (Hillsboro), Shane Loux (pitching coach, Missoula) and Micah Franklin (hitting coach, Missoula). Gil Velasquez joins the player development staff as infield coordinator.