D-backs add Gregor Blanco to outfield mix

The Diamondbacks on Thursday announced the signing of versatile outfielder Gregor Blanco to the minor league contract, with an invitation to spring training.

Thanks to the @Dbacks for let me part of a dream the same dream I got another ring another championship let's all dream together we can doit pic.twitter.com/d7SbLilecW — gregor blanco (@gregorblanco7) January 18, 2017

Blanco, who turned 32 last month, spent the past five season with the Giants, with whom he hit .224/.309/.311 last season. From 2012-15, Blanco slashed .264/.343/.367 with 18 homers and 69 stolen bases in 1,780 plate appearances, while spending time at all three outfield spots.

He is expected to compete with Jeremy Hazelbaker and Socrates Brito as a reserve outfielder, with first-year manager Tory Lovullo expected to start Yasmany Tomas, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta on a near-daily basis.

Blanco has the ability to play all three outfield spots and has rated as an above-average defender throughout his career.

D-backs pitchers and catchers report to Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, position players Feb. 16. The team’s first spring is Feb. 22 vs. Grand Canyon, and the first Cactus League game is Feb. 25 vs. Rockies.