Coyotes suffer 4-1 preseason loss to Kings

LOS ANGELES — Michael Cammalleri scored two goals to lead the Kings to a win over the Coyotes, who fell to 1-3-1 in preseason games.

Drew Doughty and Jeff Carter scored for Los Angeles, which received a 36-save effort from Jonathan Quick.

Clayton Keller scored Arizona’s lone goal. Louis Domingue made 34 saves on 38 shots.

"These preseason games are about getting better each game. We can learn from this." — Domi

Keller — Arizona Coyotes, September 29, 2017

“Preseason is different,” forward Max Domi told ArizonaCoyotes.com. “Obviously, you still want to win the games, but you’re still trying to get your timing and chemistry with your linemates, new systems, new coach. There’s a lot going on, but one more game and then we get things started. We need to work on a couple things and polish up some details and move forward.”