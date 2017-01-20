Coyotes send Anthony Duclair to Tucson

The struggling Arizona Coyotes shook things up Wednesday by assigning 21-year-old forward Anthony Duclair to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League to make room on the active roster for Ryan White.

Duclair had 20 goals and 24 assists goals last season, his first full year in the NHL, but as struggled from the start this season — notching just three goals and six assists in 41 games.

“Anthony is a good young player,” general manager John Chayka said. “Unfortunately, he has struggled this season. We felt this was a good time to send him to Tucson to work on a few things and hopefully regain his scoring touch. We hope to have him rejoin our team soon.”