Coyotes recall Fischer, send Dauphin to Tucson

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have recalled forward Christian Fischer from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League and assigned center Laurent Dauphin to the AHL team.

Fischer, 19, has a team-leading 16 goals and 16 assists in 31 games for the Roadrunners. He will be making his NHL debut.

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound wing, Fischer was a second-round draft pick of the Coyotes in 2015. He was named the AHL Player of the Week for Jan. 9-15 after registering three goals and four assists in three Tucson victories.

Dauphin has played in 24 games for the Coyotes, scoring two goals and one assist.

The moves come one day after the Coyotes assigned wing Anthony Duclair to the Roadrunners. Duclair had three goals in 41 games, after scoring 20 as a rookie last season.

“Our expectations of his production was much higher than it is at this level,” coach Dave Tippett said. “We just decided that it’s time for him to go down and try to gain some confidence and play some games in the American league.

“He’s an offensive player. He has to create opportunities and he has to finish opportunities and there’s just not been enough of it this year … He’s got to go down and get some work. Hopefully the confidence will come.”