Coyotes looking for offensive answers as they head to Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. — If the Coyotes are to snap an eight-game losing streak on Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks, it won’t come easily.

So says goaltender Mike Smith.

“It’s going to take hard work, it’s going to take doing the little things right on a consistent basis, it’s going to take discipline, it’s going to take looking at yourself in the mirror and figuring a way to get out of this,” Smith told FOX Sports Arizona after a 3-0 loss Wednesday at the Vancouver Canucks, the third time Arizona’s been shut out in the last month.

“You’ve got to generate more chances,” coach Dave Tippett said. “Our puck play just isn’t at the level it needs to be to generate chances or to give you the ability to take care of it better so you’re not giving up chances.”

The game at Anaheim is the third consecutive road contest for the Coyotes prior to returning home for a Saturday night game against the New York Islanders and can be seen on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports GO, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Arizona hasn’t caught many breaks, but it could catch one against the Ducks. Ryan Getzlaf, second on the team with 30 points, didn’t practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Detroit with a lower body injury.

The victory over the Red Wings was a continuation of the solid recent play by goalie John Gibson, who tied a franchise record by stopping 51 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

The turning point came when Gibson was lifted after allowing his third goal early in the second period against the Flyers. Ducks coach Randy Carlyle noticed Gibson shaking his head in displeasure as he skated off the ice, replaced by backup Jonathan Bernier.

Carlyle wouldn’t say, but at that moment he may have decided that he made a big mistake, telling Gibson as he passed him by that he’d be re-entering the game at the next break in action. Gibson returned to the game four minutes later and stopped all 31 shots he faced from then on, as well as four of five in the shootout.

“It’s the situation you want to be in,” Gibson said. “You want to be the guy that leads the team and helps them win, helps them get through when times are tough. That’s what you got to do.”

Anaheim (20-12-8) is 3-0-3 in its last six games and has won its last three over Arizona, outscoring the Coyotes 15-4.

Rickard Rakell leads the Ducks with 16 goals, and Ryan Kesler has a team-high 34 points.