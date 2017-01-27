Coyotes in a happier place as they reach the All-Star break

GLENDALE, Ariz. — As the All-Star break dawns upon the NHL, there’s plenty of reason for disappointment among the Arizona Coyotes.

Even with a roster populated by five players not yet old enough to order a beer, no one in the organization would have anticipated ranking 29th among the league’s 30 teams or a 15-point drop in the standings compared with a similar point a year ago.

The Coyotes are one up from the bottom in points (38), goals scored (2.25 per game), goals against (3.17) and point differential (-44) — ahead of only the futile Colorado Avalanche in all four statistical measures. So there’s that.

But as circumstance have it, the Coyotes head into the break feeling as good about themselves as at any point in the season.

Consider:

Thursday’s 3-0 victory over Vancouver was their first shutout of the season.

It gave them three consecutive victories for the first time of the season. Their winning streak is tied with Edmonton and Philadelphia for the longest current streak in the league at the break.

They’ve won five of their last six home games.

They’ve scored three or more goals — and a total of 17 — in their last five games. (Compare that with a total of 22 goals in the 13 games immediately preceding, in which they managed to score three or more times only twice).

And, oh yes, Max Domi, who remains fifth on the team in scoring despite missing 22 games with a broken hand, could be back in the lineup as soon as next week.

So while there’s still some sorting out to do before the trade deadline at the end of February — with veterans Martin Hanzal, Radim Vrbata and Michael Stone among those who could be attractive targets for a contender — the Coyotes find themselves in a much happier place as they take the next four days off.

“I think it’s just rewarding for everyone, especially the young kids, knowing that if we do the right things consistently out there and we’re focusing on the structure of the game, the work and what it takes to win hockey games, they’ll gain a lot of confidence from it,” All-Star goaltender Mike Smith said following Thursday’s victory.

“It’s important for development, it’s important for the group pushing forward and trying to get better, it’s really a nice time of the season to start winning. I wish we could have done it a lot earlier, but it’s part of the process. We understand that. But I think we’ve seen a lot different team as of late, compared to the start of the season, and it’s obviously great to see.”

Coach Dave Tippett understood it would be a developmental year for the roster, but he also knew it was important to see some positive results.

Teenagers Jakob Chychrun (18) and Lawson Crouse (19) and 20-year-old Christian Dvorak have been part of the regular rotation since the start of the season. Brendan Perlini (20) has seven goals in 23 games since being recalled from Tucson, and 19-year-old Christian Fischer has scored twice in three games since his recall.

“When you win, it’s a good feeling around the room,” Tippett said Thursday. “We had five rookies in the lineup, and all five of them contributed tonight. They’re playing a regular shift, and they’re turning into good NHL players.

“Things are coming along in the right direction. As long as we keep pushing this thing ahead, that’s what we keep talking about every day, is how to we continue to get better.”

Tippett points to the play of Crouse on Thursday as an encouraging example. He not only broke up a scoreless tie in the second period with a wraparound goal, but also got crucial ice time on the line responsible for checking Vancouver’s Sedin twins.

“The last half of that game I matched up (Jordan) Martinook, Crouse and (Ryan) White against the Sedins, and that’s a 19-year-old kid going out and doing that job. He’s a solid, solid player.”

Tippett also credits the addition of center Alexander Burmistrov as a stabilizing influence on the team. Burmistrov scored his first goal of the season on Thursday and has six points in six games since being claimed on waivers from Winnipeg.

“It’s taken some time, but I think the biggest factor right now is we’ve stabilized our center ice a little bit with adding Burmistrov and the growth of Dvorak,” Tippett said. “And our ‘D’ has kid of stabilized. We’re stable in our roles on the team, and it’s leading to a better result.”

The impending return of Domi, who had five goals and 11 assists in 26 games, should be an added boost for the remaining 34 games.

But Smith said the Coyotes can’t afford to get too caught up in their current success. Three straight wins does not a season make.

“I don’t know if it’s a turning point,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of good things lately, we want to continue to do what we’re doing, continue to improve every day and push forward, and at the end of the season say ‘we got better this year, we got a lot better and we’ll be ready for next season.’ ”

