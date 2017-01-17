Coyotes to honor inaugural team at Feb. 18 game vs. Sharks

GLENDALE, Ariz. — As part of the Coyotes’ 20th anniversary celebration, the team will honor 12 players from its inaugural 1996-97 season when Arizona hosts the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The first 10,000 fans entering Gila River Arena that night will receive a Keith Tkachuk kachina jersey bobble head courtesy of COX. Tkachuk served as the Coyotes captain from 1996 to 2000.

Among the players participating in the ceremonial puck drop on Feb. 18 will be Tkachuk, current Coyotes captain Shane Doan, Teppo Numminen, Dallas Drake, Mike Gartner, Cliff Ronning, Nikolai Khabibulin, Craig Janney, Kris King, Oleg Tverdovsky, Jim McKenzie and Mike Stapleton. Former Coyotes center Jeremy Roenick is unable to attend the game due to his NBC commitments. The Coyotes players will wear their black kachina jerseys for the game.

Prior to the start of the game, the Coyotes all-time starting six roster will be revealed. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender from the past 20 years at ArizonaCoyotes.com through February 1.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the players in town from the original 1996 roster will participate in an Arizona Coyotes Foundation charity dinner at the Country Club at DC Ranch. The dinner, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will be hosted by FOX Sports Arizona’s Todd Walsh and will feature a Q & A with all of the players. To purchase tickets for this event, please call 623-772-3241.

For Coyotes ticket information, visit ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).