Coyotes to give away Fitzgerald bobbleheads at Feb. 11 game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday that the team will honor Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on Saturday, Feb. 11, by giving away 10,000 Fitzgerald bobbleheads when the Coyotes take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fitzgerald wears No. 11 for the Cardinals and attended the University of Pittsburgh prior to being drafted by the Cardinals. The giveaway is sponsored by Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.

“During my 13 years in the Valley, I’ve developed a great friendship with Shane Doan and have the utmost respect for him and the Coyotes organization,” said Fitzgerald. “I’m thrilled to be honored by the Coyotes on Feb. 11 and look forward to a great night at Gila River Arena.”

Fitzgerald will take part in the pre-game ceremonial puck drop with Coyotes captain Shane Doan and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. His son, Devin, will serves as Coyotes Bar-S Top Dog for the night.

