Coyotes cut ties with assistant coach Brown, Roadrunners GM Soetaert

Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka announced Thursday that assistant coach Newell Brown and Tucson Roadrunners general manager Doug Soetaert have been relieved of their duties. In addition, the Coyotes will not renew the contracts for pro scouts David MacLean and Jim Roque. The Coyotes will immediately begin a search to replace these positions.

“I’d like to thank Newell, Doug, David and Jim for their contributions to the club,” Chayka said in a statement released by the team. “They are all good people, but we believe these changes are necessary in order to improve our organization.”