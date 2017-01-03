Coyotes claim center Burmistrov, recall Connauton from Tucson

The Arizona Coyotes have claimed center Alexander Burmistrov off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets and recalled defenseman Kevin Connauton from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Burmistrov, 25, from Kazan, Russia, had two assists in 23 games for Winnipeg. For his career, he has 30 goals and 51 assists in 298 games.

He was a first-round draft pick (eighth overall) of the Atlanta Thrashers in 2010 and had his best season in 2011-12, recording 13 goals and 15 assists.

“He’s someone our scouts identified as having greater potential than he has currently shown,” Coyotes general manager John Chayka said. “We’re hopeful a change will help his game.”

Connauton, 26, had one goal and two assists in two games for the Roadrunners. He’s also played in nine games for the Coyotes, whose defense corps will be without Anthony DeAngelo for the next three games after he was suspended for “abuse of officials.”