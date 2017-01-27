Christian Fischer assigned to Tucson to play in AHL All-Star game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Coyotes general manager John Chayka announced Friday that the Coyotes had assigned forward Christian Fischer to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

Coach Dave Tippett said Fischer would play in Tucson on Friday and Saturday against the San Diego Gulls, then represent the Roadrunners in the AHL All-Star Game on Monday in Lehigh Valley, Pa. He’ll be joined at the All-Star Game by teammate Kyle Wood, a defenseman.

“He’s got a busy weekend ahead of him,” Tippett said, indicating that Fischer’s assignment to the minors during the Coyotes All-Star break was a way of rewarding him for his selection to the All-Star Game.

The 19-year-old Fischer scored two goals in three games with the Coyotes and became the first player in franchise history to score a goal in each of his first two career NHL games. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound native of Chicago has registered 16 goals and 16 assists in 31 games with the Roadrunners.

Fischer was drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (32nd overall) in the 2015 Entry Draft.