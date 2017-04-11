Cardinals to host Raiders, Bears in preseason games

The Arizona Cardinals will play preseason home games on consecutive weeks against the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears.

The two home games will follow the Cardinals’ appearance in the 2017 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 3.

The game vs. the Raiders will be played during Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 10-14), with the Bears game to follow during Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 17-21). Exact dates and times will be announced at a later date. The Bears last played a preseason game in Arizona in 2003.

The Cardinals will then hit the road for their final two preseason games, at Atlanta in Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 24-27) and at Denver for Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 31-Sept. 1).

The game in Atlanta will be the first at the Falcons new home Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be the first preseason game vs. Atlanta since 1996. This will be the 12th time in the last 14 years that the Cardinals conclude the preseason by playing the Broncos.

The regular-season schedule is expected to be announced later this month.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame Game, vs. Dallas, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 10-14 — Oakland Raiders, University of Phoenix Stadium

Aug. 17-21 — Chicago Bears, University of Phoenix Stadium

Aug. 24-27 — at Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Aug. 31-Sept. 1 — at Denver Broncos, Sports Authority Field