The Arizona Cardinals have signed wide receiver Aaron Dobson and punter Richie Leone to future contracts for the 2017 season.

Dobson (6-feet-3, 205 pounds) was a second-round draft pick of the New England Patriots out of Marshall in 2013 and 53 catchers for 698 yards and four touchdowns for the Patriots in 24 career games.

Leone (6-3, 211) was a two-time Canadian Football League All-Star for the BC Lions. In 35 games for the Lions, he averaged 49.4 yards per punt and had a net punting average of 39.1 yards. The Cardinals ranked last in the NFL in both punting average (41.9) and net punting (37.0) in 2016 and also had a league-high two blocked punts.