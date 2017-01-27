Cardinals hire Byron Leftwich as quarterbacks coach

The Cardinals have added former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich to Bruce Arians’ coaching staff as quarterbacks coach and shifted Freddie Kitches from quarterbacks coach to running backs coach. Stump Mitchell is no longer on the staff.

Leftwich, 37, played 10 seasons with Jacksonville, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay. He played three seasons for the Steelers while Arians was offensive coordinator.

Kitchens has been quarterbacks coach for the past four seasons and was tight ends coach for six seasons prior to that.