Cardinals’ Fitzgerald will skip Pro Bowl
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will skip this week’s Pro Bowl due to lingering injuries, according to azcardinals.com. He will be replaced on the NFC roster by Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin.
Fitzgerald, who led the NFL in receptions, was one of three Cardinals selected for the Pro Bowl, but only cornerback Patrick Peterson remains. Running back David Johnson suffered a knee injury in the Cardinals’ regular season finale and is sidelined indefinitely.