Cardinals add 17 undrafted rookies, including ASU cornerback Hayes

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of 17 undrafted rookie free agents, including Arizona State cornerback Gump Hayes.

Hayes had 43 tackles and three interceptions at ASU last season after converting from running back to cornerback.

The free agent signees placed a heavy emphasis on the defensive backfield — with the Cardinals signing three corner and three safeties.

The complete list:

Cornerbacks: De’Chavon “Gump” Hayes, ASU; Ryan Lewis, Pittsburgh; Sojourn Shelton, Wisconsin.

Safeties: DeShawntee “Ironhead” Gallon, Georgia Southern; Cyril Noland-Lewis, Louisiana Tech; Drico Johnson, Central Florida.

Wide receivers: Carlton Agudosi, Rutgers; Krishawn Hogan, Marian.

Tight ends: Ricky Seals-Jones, Texas A&M; Steven Wroblewski, Southern Utah.

Defensive tackles: Collin Bevins, Northwest Missouri State; Pasoni Tasini, Utah.

Quarterback: Trevor Knight, Texas A&M.

Center: Lucas Crowley, North Carolina.

Tackle: Jonathan McLaughlin, Virginia Tech.

Running back: James Summers, East Carolina.

Linebacker: Tre’von Johnson, Weber State.