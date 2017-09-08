Audition for your chance to be a Coyotes KidKaster

Hey, kids! Are you between the ages of 10-16?

Would you like the opportunity to be on FOX Sports Arizona’s broadcast of an Arizona Coyotes game, interview your favorite player and go behind the scenes to see what it takes to produce a hockey game on television?

Here is your chance to become a FOX Sports Arizona and Sanderson Ford KidKaster!

Audition live at the Ice Den Scottsdale (9375 E Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260) at the dates listed below.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Auditions from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Winner recognized: Thursday, Oct. 19, vs. Dallas (On air).

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Auditions from 5 to -7 p.m.

Winner recognized: Saturday, Nov. 11, vs. Winnipeg (On air)

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Auditions from 5 to 7 p.m.

Winner recognized: Tuesday, Dec. 19, vs. Florida (On air)

Saturday, Dec. 9

Auditions from 2 to 4 p.m.

Winner recognized: Monday, Jan. 22, vs. New York Islanders (On air)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Auditions from 5 to 7 p.m.

Winner recognized: Saturday, Feb. 17, vs. Edmonton (On air)

Sunday, March 4

Auditions from 3 to 5 p.m.

Winner recognized: Tuesday, March 13, vs. Los Angeles (On air)

Each child selected will receive the following prizes:

— Four tickets to the designated Coyotes game.

— The opportunity to interview a Coyotes player.

— Be a guest on the FOX Sports Arizona pre-game show.

— Join Tyson Nash and Matt McConnell in the broadcast booth.

— A tour of the production truck.

To enter, download the forms that are linked on this page. Be sure to have your parents’ permission.